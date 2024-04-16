Anna's music dreams a reality after Europe tour

For Anna Ryan a love of music started at a young age.
Anna grew up in Leeton before moving, but regularly returns to visit family and friends here.
The love of music that started from a young age is now transforming into big success with the band Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, a band Anna helped to form alongside friends.
"My mum used to sing to me a lot as a kid ... I was always singing and probably pretty annoying as a child," Anna joked.
"I really loved music growing up. We all did (all band members) and we were all friends at school. We had a sleepover and decided to watch School of Rock and thought it wouldn't be too hard to start a band.
"We did that the next day and it's gone from there."
That was back in 2015 and now Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers look set to launch themselves even further.
Their debut extended play, Pretty Good for a Girl Band, was released in 2022 through Domestic La La, and won Best Independent Punk Album or EP at the 2023 AIR Awards.
They released their debut studio album, I Love You, in October 2023, which peaked at number six on the ARIA Albums Chart. Already this year the band has toured in the United Kingdom and Europe.
"I remember I was so nervous to play our first show when we started out ... we didn't even have a name," Anna said.
"The last few years we've really started to get a bit of momentum. It's very exciting. Our album last year, we are all really proud of it.
"It was so crazy when it peaked at number six on the ARIA chart.
"The tour is Europe was about 25 shows over six weeks in about 10 different countries. It was amazing."
Anna said the band has a lot of fun adventures still ahead in 2024.
"We're working on writing new songs, playing a couple of festivals this year," Anna said.
"We are all so grateful for the opportunities we have had so far."
Anna said coming back to Leeton was always on the agenda, particularly to visit loved ones that still live her.
Anna also encouraged everyone to follow their dreams.
