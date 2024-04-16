Station wagon rolls twice near Whitton, drivers escape serious injury

Two motorists were lucky to escape a serious accident just outside of Leeton on April 12.
Police said about 5.55am, a white Mitsubishi Pajero travelling east on Wilga Road, Whitton collided with a Mitsubishi station wagon on Irrigation Way.
The Mitsubishi station wagon rolled over twice and came to a rest in the north bound lane of Irrigation Way landing on all four wheels.
The 58-year-old female driver of the Mitsubishi station wagon was trapped in the vehicle.
The 64-year-old female driver of the Pajero was uninjured.
Emergency services attended and the driver of the Pajero was safely removed from the vehicle and treated by paramedics for concussion.
Police said alcohol and speed were not a factor in the accident.
Meanwhile, Leeton police are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle.
Between 6pm on Thursday, April 11 and 12.20am Friday, April 12, a Great Wall utility was broken into on Church Street.
The offender/s stole a wallet and cards from the vehicle.
Police are investigating the matter, including fraudulent use of these cards following the incident. Anyone with information should call Leeton police on 6953 1399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.