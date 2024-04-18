Calling all horse enthusiasts: your dream home awaits

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning property sits on approximately 9.93 acres of land, offering the perfect setting for your beloved horses to roam and graze.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house boasts charming leadlight windows, high ceilings and immaculate features throughout.
Ducted heating and cooling ensure year-round comfort. The centrepiece of the loungeroom is the cosy fireplace.
The showstopper is the wine cellar, perfect for storing and showcasing your favourite vintages. Enjoy spectacular views from every angle of the property, all while being just minutes from town.
The outdoor amenities are just as impressive, with an inground swimming pool, shaded area and alfresco dining complete with a built-in firepit.
There are horse stables, established fencing and two-bay shedding for equipment. With two megalitres of irrigation water, this is an incredible opportunity to own a property that caters to all your equestrian needs.
