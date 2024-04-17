Crow accepts ban for dangerous tackle

Leeton-Whitton's Jake McGregor will miss the Crows' next two games after accepting an early guilty plea for rough conduct.
McGregor was reported for a dangerous tackle during the Crows loss to Narrandera which saw young Eagle Sam Williamson leave the field with concussion.
The offence was graded as high impact, high contact and careless which brings a charge of three matches down to two with an early guilty plea, which the Crows accepted.
His Crows teammate Jake Norman was also reported for unreasonable, unnecessary contact with an umpire after pushing an Eagles player into the back of an umpire.
The incident was classified as a low level offence as it was deemed careless and not intentional and therefore doesn't have a grading for the MRP.
A low level offence is an automatic one week suspension brought down to a reprimand with an early guilty plea which the Crows also accepted on Tuesday.
Meanwhile Griffith defender Charlie Cunial is free to play on Saturday against the Crows after accepting an early guilty plea for rough conduct.
Cunial was reported during the Swans loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.
The offence was graded as medium impact, body contact and careless which brought a charge of one week down to a reprimand for an early guilty plea, which the Swans accepted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.