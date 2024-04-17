Leeton's inaugural recruitment summit to address the issues

Recruiting the right candidate for the job can be a challenge, but what can regional communities like Leeton be doing to attract highly-skilled professionals to town?
That is something the inaugural Leeton Recruitment Summit will be addressing next month.
In response to the evolving recruitment landscape in regional areas, the Leeton Business Chamber has collaborated with Leeton Shire Council, Workforce Australia, the Grow NSW Program and Welcoming Cities for the summit.
To be held on Tuesday, May 7 at the Hydro Hotel, the free event aims to provide employers in the shire with invaluable insights into recruitment strategies tailored to regional settings, while also offering a platform for feedback on the challenges faced in hiring within Leeton and its surrounding areas.
"As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of hiring in regional communities, the Leeton Recruitment Summit seeks to address these challenges head-on by fostering dialogue and collaboration among local employers, recruitment experts, and community stakeholders," a statement from the Leeton Business Chamber said.
Objectives of the summit include:
The chamber said the summit would offer a unique opportunity for employers to gain insights from industry experts, share experiences, and contribute to shaping solutions that will drive sustainable growth and prosperity in the Leeton community.
"By actively participating in this event, attendees will not only gain valuable knowledge but also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of recruitment practices in the region," the chamber said.
While attendance is free, registration is required due to limited seating and catering.
Interested business owners and HR managers are encouraged to secure their spots early by registering online at https://events.humanitix.com/leeton-recruitment-summit.
The event will be held on May 7 from 9am to noon.
