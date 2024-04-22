Aerobic rice yields major results

A new kind of rice is bringing massive results for MIA growers, cutting down on water usage with no impact on yield and quality.
Aerobic rice eliminates the need for permanent ponds on paddies, and irrigator Chris Morshead has been trialling the water-saving variety to great success during the 2024 rice harvest.
Mr Morshead is in his second year of growing aerobic rice, and said that his yields were equal to or exceeded traditional varieties.
"We saw no real difference in yield this season, which is exceptional," he said.
"Physiology-wise, it produces a compact plant that is also easier to harvest and has much lower lodging risk.
"An unexpected benefit this year with the aerobic was that the ground remained dry even after a significant rainfall event."
Aerobic rice across the board has had a higher average yield than traditionally-grown rice this year, with an average yield of 13.6 tonnes per hectare while traditional ponded rice averaged 13.3 tonnes per hectare.
Professor John Hornbuckle from Deakin University has been leading the research on aerobic rice, and was pleased to have a success story as he looked to the future. He was especially pleased with the automation technology behind the success.
"Our approach to growing aerobic rice is gaining some impressive results. This has positive benefits for irrigators and importantly, is much more sustainable from a water use and emissions reduction perspective," he said.
Mr Morshead said that after such a positive turnaround, he was keen to grow more aerobic rice for the 2025 harvest season.
"Since being involved in the trial, we have increased our area of aerobic rice on farm each year and will continue to scale up while we are achieving these results."
The research project is funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
