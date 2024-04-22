The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Aerobic rice yields major results

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
April 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new kind of rice is bringing massive results for MIA growers, cutting down on water usage with no impact on yield and quality.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.