Acacia Quartet, internationally renowned guests to perform in MIA

Australian audience favourite Acacia Quartet will be paired with phenomenal international guests Emile Cantor and Laurentiu Sbarcea when they visit the MIA as part of a regional tour.
The group will form an incomparable string sextet this month, performing two of the well-loved string sextets, Dvorak's Op. 48 and Brahms' Op. 36.
It will also include the world premiere of a new work from Australian composer Lyle Chan.
The event is being brought to the MIA by Music in the Regions, set to play in Griffith in partnership with St Alban's Cathedral and Leeton in partnership with Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
St Alban's Dean The Very Rev'd Thomas Leslie said it will be a unique opportunity for residents to hear some of the most beloved and vibrant musical talents on offer.
"We are delighted Music in the Regions is working with our local organisations to bring internationally acclaimed musicians into the MIA, further enriching the cultural life of our communities," he said.
They will be the first international artists to tour with Music in the Regions and general manager Ian Whitney said excitement is building.
"The warmth and generosity of the audiences we meet on the road make our work special, and I can't wait for everyone to meet one another," Mr Whitney said.
Acacia Quartet's second violinist Doreen Cumming said as fellow residents of the regions they are passionate about showcasing their best.
"This tour will definitely not disappoint," she said.
"From the stunning romantic beauty of Brahms and Dvorak's sextets to premiering a new work from Lyle Chan, these concerts will showcase the deep musical connection for which the Acacia Quartet is renown."
The show will be held in Griffith on April 24 from 7pm and Leeton from April 26 from 7pm.
Tickets are free for those under 18 but pre-booking is recommended.
For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musicintheregions.com
Meanwhile in further music news, Griffith will put in a pitch to bring Triple J festival 'One Night Stand' to the area.
