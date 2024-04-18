The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Acacia Quartet, internationally renowned guests to perform in MIA

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
April 19 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian audience favourite Acacia Quartet will be paired with phenomenal international guests Emile Cantor and Laurentiu Sbarcea when they visit the MIA as part of a regional tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.