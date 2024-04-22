The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Leeton remain one of four sides in Group 20 League Tag with perfect records

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
April 22 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After three rounds of the Group 20 competition, four unbeaten sides remain in League Tag.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.