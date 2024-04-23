Close games the theme of the day at Soldiers Club

Two new bowlers were the outstanding performers at last week's Leeton Soldiers Club Thursday social bowls day.
Newcomer Kevin Hone was the difference in his side's 15-12 win over Ken O'Connell, while on rink two a resting toucher by Lindsay Greive proved to be the difference in his team's one-shot, 14-13 victory over John Leech.
Close games were the call of the day, with four of the five games being decided by just four shots or less.
The only blowout of the day was recorded on rink three by Len Eason over Len Clare, with Eason and teammates Aldo Ramponi and Owen O'Callaghan recording a commanding 30-10 win.
Clare won the first four ends before Eason and his cohorts clicked into gear winning 13 of the next 14 ends in an awesome display.
On rink four, the experience of veteran Ted Butler was enough for him to overcome a determined Ashley McAliece and go on to record a close, come-from-behind, 16-15 win.
Although registering a wrong bias and being down by six shots with just three ends to play, Bill Mitchell was able to overcome Peter Evans 17-15 on rink five.
Resting touchers belonged to Ian Parow and Greive, while wrong biases were registered by Ed Messner and Mitchell.
