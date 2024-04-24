'Lay the foundation early': Leeton United eye round one win

Round one finally arrives this weekend for Leeton United when they take on a side that beat them only recently in the pre-season Riverina Cup tournament.
United will be under lights and on the road for their first Pascoe Cup match up of 2024, facing Tolland in what should be a highly-competitive match up.
United will be without several of their key players, including goal keeper Tyler Arnold, whose experience will be missed in the game.
Ricky Massola (suspension) will also miss the match, with Eric Gardner also a possible out.
Adam Raso will also be missing from the line-up this season after making the move to the Lake Albert Sharks.
"We've got a few niggling injuries that we are managing as well," co-coach Rhys Jones said.
"Having Tyler out is massive. He's so strong for us, but that's just football.
"We'll be doing everything we can to play our best football against Tolland."
While round one is only now just on the doorstep, Leeton United have had ample time on the pitch already thanks to a positive campaign in the Riverina Cup.
The pre-season competition had United make it as far as the semi-final where they went down to Tolland in a penalty shoot-out.
Since then the side has turned its attention fully to the Pascoe Cup competition and has been working hard in the lead up to the opening match.
"We've been trying to drum into the boys the need to start strong," Jones said.
"I know it's a long season and you don't win the comp in the first week, but you can put your foundations in that first week.
"We know how good Tolland are. We saw that the other week when we played them.
"The boys are disappointed we didn't win that game, but hopefully we can get the win this time around."
The weekend will start for Leeton United on Saturday, with third grade taking to the field at 2.15pm at Rawlings Park 4, followed by second grade at 4.15pm and first grade at 6.15pm.
Leeton United's women's team will face Henwood Park at Leeton's No. 2 Oval on Sunday at 10am.
