A grade Crows to test their depth against Bulldogs

A "disappointing" final quarter meant Leeton-Whitton's A grade side will have to wait again for their chance at defeating one of their oldest rivals.
The Crows were downed by the Griffith Swans on the weekend 62-38, but coach Katie Graham felt the scoreline wasn't a true indicator of the match that played out.
"The last quarter was pretty disappointing for us," she said.
"Our effort really dropped off. I didn't think the end score reflected the game as a whole. It definitely reflected our last quarter, but not the entire match.
"I thought defensively we were really good all over the court. Particularly through the mid-court.
"I thought we did that quite well for the majority of the game."
Leeton-Whitton now sit with one victory and one loss to their name and will head into unknown territory this weekend when they travel to Maher Oval to face Turvey Park.
The A grade depth will be tested, with several key players out with representative state league basketball duties.
Turvey Park will be keen to register their first win of the season after losing their opening round matches to the Wagga Tigers in round one and Coolamon in round two.
Graham was wary of the Bulldogs saying she wasn't sure what to expect from the team.
"I do know they haven't won a match yet this season, but I don't think that really counts for too much ... we're only two games into the year," she said.
"I don't know a whole lot about them yet this season, but they are always a tough side to play. We will just go out and play our game and see how it goes."
At the end of round two the A grade ladder has Coolamon sitting on top, MCUE in second, Griffith in third, Wagga fourth, Leeton-Whitton fifth and then Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Collingullie, Narrandera and Turvey Park.
A reserve: Griffith Swans 47 d Leeton-Whitton 37
B grade: Griffith Swans 40 d Leeton-Whitton 33
C grade: Griffith Swans 65 d Leeton-Whitton 11
Under 17s: Griffith Swans 33 d Leeton-Whitton 15
