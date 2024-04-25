Leeton's band rotunda and how it came to be

With the works at Chelmsford Place gathering momentum, the Band Rotunda has been getting plenty of attention with its meticulous renovation creating a lot of interest.
The story of the rotunda is an interesting one and is one in which the Leeton community has played a significant role.
Chelmsford Pace was named after Frederic John Napier Thesiger, who had the title of Lord Chelmsford, and was Governor of NSW from 1909 to 1913.
Chelmsford Place was once described as a barren and ugly end to Leeton's main street.
The first mention of a possible band rotunda for Leeton can be found in 1922 when the then Leeton Progress Association, under the leadership of their president Mr Adams, suggested that band rotunda, with plenty of seats around it, could be erected at a very low cost, and could be a place where woman folk and children could go to and relax.
There was little progress however until 1930, when the secretary of the Leeton Sub-branch of the RSL (known then as the RSSIL of A), Mr Jim Sharpe, wrote to council requesting that gardens, a Band Rotunda and roadways be put in to transform Chelmsford Place a picturesque location.
While his request appears to have been met favourably, another two years would transpire before action would take place. In 1932, a committee was formed with its members being Mr V Ryall, Mr T H Dunn, Mr F C Mountford, Mr T Wellard, Mr F E Harrison and Mr T E Wright. In conjunction with the shire engineer, they drew up visionary plans for Chelmsford Place.
A public meeting was held in Leeton on March 23, 1932 which enthusiastically adopted the plans.
These plans included, apart from the rotunda, male and female lavatories, a children's playground, a footpath around the park and even a sundial.
The meeting also produced two new committee members in Messrs W Bowbrick and E Bowbrick.
It remains unclear what happened to this committee, but in May 1933 the Leeton Sub-branch of the RSL approached council requesting that they be given control of the garden area of Chelmsford Place and that they would be responsible for all of its future upkeep and maintenance.
Interestingly, they did not want a band rotunda built.
However, at a council meeting on May 9, 1933, which at times became a little heated, it was decided the Leeton Sub-branch of the RSL would indeed be given control of the area and that the park would be known as The Leeton Memorial Garden and a band rotunda would be built.
The maintenance and management of Chelmsford Place gardens soon got beyond the ability of the sub branch and it soon reverted back to the shire council.
Around this time, the Leeton District Band, perhaps buoyed by the intending construction of a band rotunda, reinvented themselves with a brand-new committee and enthusiasm.
By October 1934, they were quite active and were able to donate 10 pounds to the project. They also rejected the idea of putting a roof on the rotunda and advised if there was inclement weather, they would simply adjourn to the Band Hall.
Despite their donation and the council's donation of 20 pounds, funds were in short supply.
The council committed to building the roadways around the Chelmsford Place but had little monies for the parks and gardens and rotunda.
The community responded however, through donations and attending fundraisers such as the one held at the Roxy Theatre on February 17, 1935 where a large crowd turned out to hear the Leeton District Band play.
In April, 1935 the then Premier of NSW, Jack Lang, donated 100 pounds to the project and working bees commenced around the same time.
The community worked tirelessly moving dirt and constructing gardens and, when vandals struck in October of that same year, there was understandable public outrage.
Interestingly, some imported planted trees were dug up and stolen and the community was advised to look out for anybody with a new and strange tree in their garden.
Despite the area and the rotunda not being fully completed, on December 8, 1935 the Band Rotunda was used for the very first time with the Leeton District Band performing.
The very first musical piece played was the hymn, Divinity. Chelmsford Place was packed with people while the roadways surrounding it were also crowded with people listening in their cars.
Regular band recitals occurred over the ensuing months and years. The rotunda was also used for civic receptions including the visiting England Rugby League Team in June, 1936.
It also became popular for public speaking and meetings with both State and Federal candidates using the rotunda to support their campaign for election.
However, by the 1950s interest had waned in the rotunda.
It was receiving little use and, at the January, 1953 Council meeting a motion was moved and supported that called for the rotunda to be demolished and replaced by toilets.
This created enormous community backlash with individuals and groups forming the "Hands Off Our Rotunda" movement.
The community concern was listened to and the rotunda was saved and now here we are in 2024 with the Band Rotunda receiving a much-needed facelift, which will ensure its future for many years to come.
