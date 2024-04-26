Canal Street upgrade expected to come in under budget

In music to ratepayers ears, the Canal Street road projected is expected to come in under budget.
With the road rehabilitation works nearly finished, only the final touches remain for the project, including the relocation of street lighting and the plantation of 50 crepe myrtle trees, as well as minor asphalt widening works at the Market Road intersection to be completed over the coming months.
The project was started in April, 2023 to upgrade the road infrastructure, which involved digging out and replacing the old road and substituting it with a new, high-quality surface.
These upgrades will ensure a smoother, more comfortable and secure journey not just for the community but also heavy vehicles, such as road trains and trucks, that frequently use this road to bypass the town centre.
Leeton Shire Council's manager roads and drainage Chris Lashbrook said the extensive works program included the construction of a right-turn bay for motorists travelling over the Gogeldrie Branch Canal into Wattle Hill/Amesbury.
"Instead of having to come to a full stop in the middle of the road, which can result in traffic backing up, motorists can now merge into the right-turn bay, wait for oncoming traffic to pass, and then safely cross the road and travel towards Wattle Hill/Amesbury," he said.
"This also allows other drivers to safely pass the turning vehicle and continue their journey along Canal Street." Mayor Cr Tony Reneker was pleased with the progress of the work.
"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our community during this long-awaited road rehabilitation," he said.
"It's pleasing to see that the project is on track and progressing well.
"In fact, it is expected to come in under budget which underlines our commitment to getting the job done within the given timeframes and in the most cost-effective manner."
The project, which is estimated to cost $2,050,000, is funded through NSW government's Fixing Local Roads - Round Three program with a $307,000 contribution by council.
