Meet Inspector Jason Clarke, Leeton's new officer in charge

NSW Police Force Inspector Jason Clarke is no stranger to policing in the area.
Inspector Clarke is the new Officer in Charge for Leeton, Narrandera and Barellan.
Having been with the NSW Police for 25 years, Inspector Clarke has spent the last 12 years working with the Murrumbidgee Police District's Proactive Crime Team.
Before that he was a general duties Sergeant in Griffith and the further back the lock-up keeper at Coleambally.
Prior to moving to the area, Inspector Clarke was based on the Central Coast. Before getting into policing, he was in the Army.
"I definitely have that interest in working for the betterment of the community," Inspector Clarke said.
Inspector Clarke listed domestic violence as one of the key areas he would like to focus on, particularly when it comes to improved awareness, encouraging victims to speak with police and making real change across the board.
"What I want to bring across is we don't want victims to be afraid to come to the police ... we take the crime very seriously," he said.
"We want people to come speak to us and that can be if they are a victim, but if you are a neighbour, friend or family if you see something, say something.
"Come to us, we are here to help."
Mental health was another challenge Inspector Clarke listed as being something officers spent a lot of time in the community assisting with.
Inspector Clarke said he understood there was a sentiment in the community that the Leeton station may not always be open.
"We know people come to the police station and there's no one here, that doesn't mean no one is working, it means they (police) are out and about in the community," Inspector Clarke said.
"We ask people to bear with us, use the phone and we will get back to you.
"We want to work with the community and have that relationship.
"If you have to speak with someone in Griffith, it doesn't mean we won't get back to you."
Inspector Clarke said during his time in the NSW Police Force there had been many highlights, including taking many serious criminals off the street.
He encouraged anyone thinking about taking up a career as a police officer to consider doing so, saying it was a profession where people can make a difference in many different ways every day.
"It is rewarding," Inspector Clarke said.
