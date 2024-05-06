Taylor and Gill score four as Greens put rivals to the sword in Tag

Three Group 20 League Tag sides will head into the sixth round of the season unbeaten.
The defending premiers, Leeton, were able to put their local rivals, Yanco-Wamoon, to the sword.
It was a dominant start for the Greens as Jamie Taylor and Elli Gill were both able to score doubles inside the opening 11 minutes which set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.
While the scoring slowed in the middle of the first half before Sari Leighton crossed while Gill and Taylor were able to complete first hat-tricks as the Leeton side led 34-0 at the break.
It was a fast start to the second half with Taylah Axtill crossing after just 60 seconds as the early finish looked a possibility.
Leighton scored her second while Gill made it four for the day as the score continued to blow out.
Jessica Morton and Jessica Borgese both found their way over while Axtill completed her double before Taylor joined Gill with four tries for the afternoon and wrapped up the 60-0 victory with eight minutes left in the second half.
It was a meeting between two of the undefeated sides with the Panthers playing host to Yenda at Solar Mad Stadium.
The home side were able to make the most of a mistake from Yenda after the kick off and the Panthers were able to throw the ball out wide to find Moerai Makonia in the corner.
The Panthers were able to improve their position off the back of a break from Samantha Simpson as a crossfield kick from Shailyn Williams found Niumai Serukabaivata who crossed to give the Black and Whites an 8-0 lead at the break.
That margin improved just four minutes into the second half as Simpson broke the line and raced away to score to make it a 12-point game.
The Blueheelers needed to strike next if they were to have any chance of staying in the contest, and they were able to do just that as Jayda Cook sprinted 40 metres after breaking the line to score under the post.
It was a two-point game with seven and a half minutes left as Havana Cook made a break down the southern sideline and scored in the corner.
With four minutes to go the Black and Whites were able to end any hopes of a comeback win as Williams put in a grubber behind the Yenda defend and Savera Tanuvasa dived on the loose ball to see the Panthers pick up their fourth straight victory with a 16-10 win.
Out at Ron Crowe Oval, the Mallee Chicks continued their recent form after they picked up a 16-0 victory over TLU Sharks.
Charlee Jones scored a double while Ava Lemon continued her try-scoring form for the West Wyalong side.
