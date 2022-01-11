news, local-news,

Emergency services have responded after a train and car collided outside of Griffith this morning. Just after 6am on Tuesday emergency services attended a freight train and ute crash at Yoogali, near Griffith. Ambulance inspector Marcus Zarins was at the scene and described it as a "very minor incident" with no injuries. He said the ute appears to have "literally run into the train", and that it appears to have been an accident. The driver was uninjured with only the back of his vehicle sustaining damage, Inspector Zarins said. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Police also attended the scene and a media spokesperson said the collision doesn't appear to have caused any major issues to the rail line, with no derailment of the tracks. Due to the incident Burley Griffin Way was closed in both directions near Mackay Ave and Irrigation Way, however has since reopened. The Gardiner Road and Macedone Road level crossings are also closed. Motorists are asked to allow extra travel time and use an alternative route. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

