THERE'S plenty happening off-field when it comes to cricket in the MIA at the moment. The pandemic has again reared its ugly head, with cases climbing in both Leeton and Griffith. Last weekend matches were also washed out, with Leeton's cricketers hoping both COVID and the weather will play nice this weekend for the GDCA competition. Several players from the shire will again line up for their sides on Saturday. Coro will be taking on Diggers at Exies No. 2 Oval, while Exies Eagles will take on the Leagues Club Panthers in Saturday's day-night clash. Hanwood have the bye. IN OTHER NEWS: The GDCA was also due to hold a special meeting on Wednesday night where it is likely the ongoing pandemic situation would be discussed. Leeton shire residents interested in following along with the matches can visit gdca.nsw.cricket.com.au where some matches are often live scored each weekend.

