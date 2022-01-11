news, local-news,

NEW funding will allow for Leeton shire's youth to access more technology at the town's library. Leeton Shire Council has been able to secure grant funding for the purchase of iPads, which will be available for the shire's young people to loan and use within the library. Council received funding from Family and Community Services for NSW Youth Week 2021 to purchase five iPads for leisure and learning. "The iPads are available for youth to loan within the library space for four hours at a time," council's library technician Zoey Lucas said. IN OTHER NEWS: "All you need is a library card which can be supplied with proof of address/ID." Ms Lucas said while young people will be prioritised for loans of the iPads, the entire community is welcome to loan the iPads provided they own a library card. The grant also included an additional subsidy to enable young people to participate and be included in Youth Week activities held in Leeton in 2021. The library re-opened this week following the Christmas break, with plenty on the calendar for all ages to enjoy. The library opens each day at 10am every day, as well as Saturday from 9am to noon. For more information contact the library team on 6953 0945.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/4a0660ea-4e47-41b6-b9c5-9edfd4572a3a.jpg/r0_1051_2736_2597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg