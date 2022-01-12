news, local-news,

LEETON'S swimmers have wasted no time getting back into the water following the festive season break. Training for the senior and junior squads kicked off last week, while the development squad was back on deck from this week. Learn to Swim hits the water from January 24. Several Leeton shire swimmers also competed in the Country Regionals carnival in Griffith on the weekend. IN OTHER NEWS: Upcoming training schedule for Leeton Yanco Amateur Swim Club members: Development: January 17 and 18: 4pm to 4.45pm, lanes eight and nine and January 24 and 24: 4pm to 4.45pm, lanes eight and nine. Seniors and juniors: January 13, January 14: 10.30am to noon, January 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21: 10.30am to noon and January 24, 25, 27 and 28: 6am to 7.30am. The program will also be left on the white board in training shed for members to complete in their own time. Learn to Swim: Returns on January 24 on the current timetable with the exception of the January 26 public holiday. Time trials: Depending on attendance at the training sessions, the club will look at starting time trials back on January 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/31d78261-6c1d-48e8-b6d8-7b661d70303e_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg