Emergency services were called to east of Darlington Point after reports a truck left the road and rolled over. Emergency services were called at 11.30pm on Tuesday to the scene. The truck was around 10 kilometres east of Darlington Point on the Sturt Highway and was towing tow empty trailers at the time of the crash. After the truck left the road it collided with a tree. A 30-year-old man was trapped in the cab, and was the only occupant of the truck. NSW Ambulance and NSW Volunteer Rescue Association members were called to free him. The extrication took around 90 minutes as only the drivers legs were visible, with the truck needed to be opened up further to be able to safely rescue the driver. The driver was taken by rescue helicopter to Canberra Hospital with minor injuries in a serious but stable condition. IN OTHER NEWS: Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District are investigating the cause of the crash and are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/4039fc65-65be-44c1-895e-ac5978c6b8af.jpeg/r5_188_2010_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg