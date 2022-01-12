news, local-news,

SEVERAL new positions will be created thanks to an injection of cash at various organisations in Leeton shire. The Foundation for Regional Rural Renewal (FRRR) has awarded another $286,318 in grants to four Leeton not-for-profit organisations in partnership with the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation. These grants will continue to build the capacity and sustainability of NFPs in the Leeton area, allowing them to better support their community. The grants are part of FRRR's Investing in Rural Community Futures (IRCF) program - an ongoing multi-year program that works to strengthen the NFP sector and inter-organisational relationships in Leeton, helping the community to thrive and achieve long-term stability. The four funded initiatives are: Leeton Business Chamber - Leeton Community Digital Hub Initiative: $40,000 to support the not-for-profit sector and develop, build and engage the community in a new digital hub for Leeton. Leeton Connect Inc - Leeton Continues to Connect: $147,600 to build capacity of the not-for-profit sector across Leeton and develop a plan towards a secure future by continuing to employ the coordinator for Leeton Connect over a two-year period. Leeton Jumpstart Fund Inc - Leeton Jumpstart co-ordinator: $44,718 to build capacity in fundraising, marketing and the delivery of mental health first aid training for Jumpstart's volunteer panel and other local NFPs dealing with crisis through the employment of a co-ordinator. Leeton Shire Council - community grants support co-ordinator: $54,000 to help not-for-profits in Leeton apply for and strengthen their own capability to attract funding and resources by employing a grants support officer. IRCF program manager for Leeton Nancy Sposato said each of the four initiatives met a need outlined in the Leeton Roadmap that was developed two years ago. "This round of grants will see new and continued employment of people for Leeton NFPs, taking pressure off volunteers and allowing these organisations to continue building resilience and capacity and doing what they do best - providing vital support for their community," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "A real strength of the IRCF program is it provides a framework for these NFPs to collaborate and support one another while also playing to their individual strengths. "We can see such a sense of community in this round of applications, with intention for almost all of the roles funded through these grant funds working from the Leeton Connect offices. This will give the broader sector much greater access to their capacity building services. "We're also pleased to be funding a Leeton Jumpstart co-ordinator who will oversee mental health first aid training. This training will be delivered to the Leeton Jumpstart Fund assessors, as well as members of the wider NFP sector. "It's these kinds of inter-organisational initiatives that will have a widespread impact on the entire Leeton community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/ad0d98a1-ed45-49f6-802f-5b183938df32.png/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg