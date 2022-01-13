sport, local-sport,

GRIFFITH is hoping to field a strong side this weekend when they go head-to-head with Temora in a battle for the Hedditch Cup. With so many Leeton players now competing in the Griffith competition after the shire's own competition ceased operations this season, it is possible many players from the town could also be part of this Griffith representative side. Temora is the current holder of the cup after they snatched it from Griffith's clutches last year and then got through their remaining challenges unscathed. This is the first representative match for Griffith this season in the longer form of the game following on from the Murrumbidgee Rangers Twenty20 stint in the Regional Big Bash fixture late last year. This weekend's match will be played on Temora's home soil at Nixon Park, with captain Haydn Pascoe hoping to field a strong Griffith side for the road trip. "We're still finalising a side at the moment ... there's a bit going on at the moment, but I'm confident we'll be able to take a strong team over to Temora," he said. "We'll definitely get a good team on the paddock and give it a decent shot." Pascoe himself was unsure if he would be playing due to a niggling knee injury. He was hoping to test it out during his club match on the weekend before making a decision. IN OTHER NEWS: The Hedditch Cup was previously almost a third tier representative competition behind the O'Farrell Cup and Creet Cup. However, in recent times with changes to how the O'Farrell Cup operates, Hedditch Cup has taken centre stage. "It's a good competition, you get to play all the small towns around the region," Pascoe said. "Playing different teams is always a good thing, provided you can hang onto the cup each time." With the Temora challenge looming and Griffith having the memory of last year's defeat in the back of their mind, the weekend's clash should provide for interesting viewing. "Temora, their juniors, their young fellas - a lot of them play in the Wagga competition so they play a pretty high standard of cricket," Pascoe said. "They've got some really good senior players too. "In saying that I'm confident we will be taking a good side over there." With very little cricket being played since before the Christmas break, Pascoe was hopeful the Hedditch challenge would provide a chance for players to test themselves and bring home the cup. "Hopefully we can get some consistency and everyone will be better off for it," Pascoe said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/ac7b9f79-1dfa-4ffd-b66a-9bfc9377c922.JPG/r908_413_5558_3040_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg