"IT'S been the greatest privilege of my life". Those are the words of Leeton's Peta Sinclair who has hung up her paramedics uniform for the final time. Ms Sinclair said she may take on casual shifts when required, but at this stage was looking forward to more free time to spend with family, friends and the community. Anzac Day this year would have marked 27 years since Ms Sinclair started as a paramedic - a career she came to in her early 30s in the mid 90s. "I was working in hospitality and really just needed a change, I didn't like it ... I have a family history with the ambulance service, I have an uncle who I was named after who was also a paramedic," Ms Sinclair said. Becoming a paramedic is no easy feat and neither is the shift work and the situations that arise every day from every call. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Sinclair said in the early days of her career her mother was a lifesaver, helping to raise and look after her children while she made strides to become the well-known paramedic the Leeton community grew to rely on. "I wouldn't have been able to do any of this if it wasn't for my mum," she said. Over time, Ms Sinclair became known as one of the paramedics Leeton shire residents would be relieved to see during an emergency or their time of need. "That trust and faith you build in the community is honestly such a great privilege," she said. "Knowing that you can help someone when they need you the most really is quite an honour. "It's been my greatest privilege to work as a paramedic and be part of this community." Community was a word Ms Sinclair kept coming back to when looking back at her time with the ambulance service. Already she has been part of many community groups and charity work, but she plans now to see what else she can be part of in a bid to continue helping the community. "I'll definitely miss that daily interaction with the community," Ms Sinclair said. "My colleagues as well. I'll still see them of course, but I'm still going to miss them. "The camaraderie we share. I've worked with some amazing people who have really helped to shape who I am. "Like I said, it's been the biggest privilege of my life. "It's the best job in the world." Ms Sinclair also hopes to travel more, but will also be teaching first aid course at the Western Riverina Community College.

