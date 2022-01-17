sport, local-sport,

Griffith has fallen in the opening challenge of the Hedditch Cup after they started the representative season with a 75 run defeat in Temora on Sunday. The home side won the toss and elected to bat, but Griffith was able to make an early breakthrough with captain Luke Docherty (2/44) taking the wicket of William Oliver (0). Chris Stacey and Blake Harper were able to put on 15 runs for the second wicket before Ben Signor (2/17) took a sharp caught and bowled to take the wicket of Stacey (19), while Connor Bock (2/29) struck an over later to dismiss Jack Harper (1). Temora captain Luke Gerhard and Blake Harper were able to put on a century partnership to see the home side reach 138 before Gerhard (69) was trapped in front by Dean Bennett (1/26). Blake Harper (62*) kept the scoreboard ticking over while Noah Harper (16) added some late runs to see Temora reach 7/207 at the end of their 55 overs. Griffith was able to make a fast start in response, with Oliver Bartter and Tom Shannon putting on 23 inside the first six overs before Bartter (8) was caught off the bowling of Max Harper. Shannon and Reece Matheson tried to keep their side moving in the right direction and put on 21 runs before Shannon (14) fell to Harper. Bennett and Matheson pushed their side past 50 before Matheson (14) was the next to depart after getting a start but wasn't able to go on with it. RELATED Griffith would need a big partnership in the middle order if they were going to be able to get to within striking distance. Jimmy Binks and Bennett were able to get their head down and put on another 21-run stand for the fourth wicket before Binks (15) fell to the bowling of Blake Harper while Bennett (29) followed closely behind to see Griffith fall to 5/101. Wickets started to fall regularly for the Griffith side, which halted any charge as they lost 4/7. Noah Gaske (10) and Angus Boulton (19) added some late runs for Griffith, but it wasn't enough as they were bowled out for 132 in the 39th over. Griffith will now turn their attention to the Creet Cup with a challenge at the start of February.

