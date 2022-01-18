sport, local-sport,

TEAMS are now locked into divisions for the remainder of the twilight season following the completion of round 11. There were some really close gaps between teams, right down to a few strokes, which determined the fate of a few sides. The 11th round was the month-long Christmas/new year break and 519 players submitted cards. A few teams had players who banked up to seven or eight cards and others had players who had too much pudding and decided to stay on the lounge ie Balls Deep and Dirty Sanchez. Numerous players were around the 29 and 30 nett mark, with Nathan Symes winning the month-long player of the round honours with a 29 nett on a countback. IN OTHER NEWS: Nathan took out the title over an unlucky Jayke Stevensen. Amazing, both bought the new PGF TP gold sets over the Christmas period. Good players, good set. Five players also need recognising after nett 30s they are Todd Smith, Ned Routley, Daniel Watt, Phil Gray and Rhys Wilesmith. The ball cut off was 34 or better. Australia Day this year falls on a members comp day, but that's no reason not to play. For twilighters, we are having a twilight singles competition on this day where you can play your nine holes, wear your most patriotic colours (singlets, thongs and zinc cream permitted) and win a prize or two. You just need to tee off either before 9am or after 1pm. For more information about the day or any other queries, contact Leeton golf professional Jason Mimmo on 6953 3292. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

