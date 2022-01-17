news, local-news,

LEETON shire resident Sarah Louise may have only just finished high school, but the young student knows a professional career in the arts industry is meant to be. Sarah recently completed her Higher School Certificate, with art not just her favourite subject, but it is her greatest passion in life. Sarah has studied art via distance education through a school in Dubbo since she was in year 9. She lists her teachers Tamara Lowry and Tanya Priestly as not just her inspiration, but critical in improving her skills, theory work and technique across the board. Her talent as an artist has been bubbling since she was a child, her mother Linda Chilby says it was evident she was gifted even back then and has proudly documented all of her awards and achievements along the way. These achievements are evident from the plethora of first place ribbons at the Leeton Show growing up, to Sarah now having all six of her HSC major artworks being accepted into the prestigious Hazelhurst Art Centre Zoomer's Exhibition, which opens in Sydney on April 9. "I really recommend distance learning, especially for art, it's something I learned so much from and I really grew as an artist," Sarah said. "I've been able to hone my skills in so many areas and have been given so many opportunities as a result. "At this stage, I don't really have a favourite medium, I am interested in all of them. Art is so intricate and complex. It can give so much joy and tell stories. I enjoy everything about it." Sarah has been granted several scholarships over the course of her distance learning journey, but due to COVID several of the experiences these were to go towards were cancelled. With 2022 a gap year to work before heading off on further studies in 2023, Sarah said she wouldn't be letting up on the creative front. She hopes to attend the National Art School in Sydney full-time next year and plans to enter this year's Archibald Prize. Sarah also commissions art pieces that have been shipped across Australia. You can find her on TikTok at Serpent.art and Instagram at Serpent_art365.

