WITH the new year beginning, the Riverina Writing House is open for business. We are excited to be launching the next original poetry collection of one of our own Leeton Writers Collective members - Lauren Forner - on January 29. This will be the third original poetry collection to come out of the new Riverina Writing House stable. It's an absolute privilege to bring these unique works of poetry to light and this is what Riverina Writing House is all about. Making books to keep forever that share our stories with the world - to showcase local talent, and to bring hope, inspiration and empowerment to people, even in difficult times. Another milestone for the Riverina Writing House was the first meeting of our Leeton Young Writers Collective last Thursday. A small, but lively group joined me at the writing centre for discussion about writing, Leeton's literary history and the opportunities for them to tell their stories and explore writing and self-expression. For our young people, this is such an important opportunity. They have so much to teach us. Their wisdom, their clarity of vision, their insight and intelligence and honesty are so refreshing and so needed right now. I don't doubt for a minute that they know exactly what is going on in the world, and that they want to be able to express how they feel and what they believe in and to have a voice, and that they have a right to do this. The young writers had a great afternoon together laughing and entertaining each other with their imaginative stories and creative ideas. IN OTHER NEWS: I had the privilege of teaching creative writing at my own high school, Leeton High, last term and met many wonderful students with skills, and talent and intelligence. They and their peers are a credit to their school and the creative arts and English teachers who work at LHS nurturing that talent, supporting students through challenges and success. It was an honour for me to be back at my own school and to work with friends and colleagues, some of whom are people who helped develop my own writing voice. I loved being part of that community again. Writing is a powerful medium. Done well, it reveals truth to power. It gives us the deepest insight into what it means to be human. It is exploratory, creative, and often magical. Young people particularly know exactly what they want to say - they just need permission and a safe place to say it. Writing is both therapeutic and builds confidence. If anyone, of any age, has a place to express what's on their mind or in their heart, it helps. It's fun. It's exciting. It creates momentum. And change. I look forward to working with Leeton Young Writers Collective to help them on their creative journey and to facilitate how they wish to see the group progress. The wellbeing and development of every young person in our community should be the priority of all of us, and we need their voices to be heard. Books are available for sale from Riverina Writing House at 10 Kurrajong Avenue, across from the Post Office and next to our partners at The Hungry Fox Cafe. For more information on Leeton Writers Collective, Leeton Young Writers Collective and Riverina Writing House contact sarah@riverinawritinghouse.com.au, call 0404 348 277 or visit in person. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

