AFTER being elected as a councillor in last year's local government vote, Krystal Maytom says she is ready to get to work. Cr Maytom is one of two new councillors joining the ranks of Leeton Shire Council, the second being Matt Holt. Elections for local government were held on December 4, with results on being finalised in the week prior to Christmas. Council managed to squeeze in its first meeting as the new entity on December 22, where Tony Reneker was elected mayor and Michael Kidd his deputy. It was also Cr Maytom and Cr Holt's first meeting. Cr Maytom said she was looking forward to representing the community and following through on her election promises. "I'm really happy and grateful people were willing to support me and elect me," she said. "We have a really productive council, so I'm looking forward to working with everyone. IN OTHER NEWS: "A huge priority of mine is to work with our health services, make sure they are adequate, accessible and at a standard we deserve to have here. We need those services here. "On top of that, I do have a passion for our local economy and driving that through. Whether it's small business or industry. "I want to make sure we are supporting businesses, also new ones who are wanting to start up and what council can be doing to help them." Cr Maytom is the current president of the Leeton Business Chamber. The organisation will have an annual general meeting in February, but she will likely stay on in the role for at least this year. Cr Maytom is the daughter of Emeritus mayor Paul Maytom, but she is hoping to carve out her own path in the local government space. "I did grow up with my dad on council, so there's no denying that's probably where my interest came from," she said. "But I definitely have my own goals in terms of what I want to achieve for our shire. "What we do share is that common goal of representing everyone in the community and making decisions that are in everyone's best interests."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/fd63b017-a2dc-4a20-b807-2f32b020db96.JPG/r647_588_4032_2501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg