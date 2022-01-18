news, local-news,

WHILE the pandemic has had an obvious effect on community sport, there was enough played to enable three young Leeton sportspersons to be considered for the 2021 Junior Sportsperson of the Year award. The three talented individuals nominated this year are Noah Sands, Emily Wright and Solomon Liu. They will each certainly give judges a headache in deciding just who will take out the coveted prize. Noah had a great year in motorsport, being placed second in the Australian Championships in the Formula Ford category, as well as being runner-up in the NSW Championships. Emily captained the Leeton High School rugby union team and was then selected in the ACT Brumbies under 18s women's team to compete in the Australian Championships. However, unfortunately this did not go ahead due to COVID. Solomon had a great year in basketball, with the highlights being his selection in the NSW Public Primary School Basketball team, as well as the NSW Country under 14s basketball team. The level that these young sportspersons have achieved is nothing short of amazing and continues the tradition of sporting excellence in the Leeton shire. IN OTHER NEWS: The senior sportsperson will also be announced this year, but in 2021 there was just one nomination. The winner will be announced at the Australia Day awards ceremony in Mountford Park.

