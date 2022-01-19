news, local-news, griffith, leeton, coleambally, regional NSW, seniors, pension, elderly, transport

The NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card initiative has been extended a further two years following overwhelming success. More than 690,000 cards have been issued to seniors living regionally to help with everyday travel costs and expenses up to the value of $250 since the initiative launched at the start of 2020. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the regional travel card had been very popular since initially launched. "The NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card has been an overwhelming success, ensuring seniors in rural, regional and remote areas of the State are able to offset some of their costs for getting to the shops, to medical appointments, staying connected locally and with friends and family living in other parts of the state," Mr Toole said. As part of the two year continuation of the program to the end of 2023, the State Government has committed a further $246 million, as well as expanding the eligibility to include seniors who are carers and those with disabilities. MIA Senior Peter Knox said the expansion was a positive step as the original rollout of the cards saw many miss out. "When these Regional Seniors Travel Cards were initially rolled out two years ago they were being handed out like lollies to everyone who had grey hair or no hair," Mr Knox said. "But many pensioners and seniors found out that they weren't eligible at the time which was very disappointing." He also noted that it would be better if the government just handed out cash instead of the preloaded VISA cards. "The cards are just a hassle, they aren't much use to us," Mr Knox said. IN OTHER NEWS: Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said eligible applicants will receive a $250 pre-paid Visa card that can be used for fuel, taxis, pre-booked NSW TrainLink Regional trains and coaches, and select community transport services. "By putting an extra $250 in the pockets of our regional seniors, we are boosting access to safe and convenient travel, as well as reducing the burden on people who often have fewer transport options than those living in the city," Mr Farraway said. "This initiative has also injected more than $131 million into regional economies, benefitting local taxi operators and fuel stations." In addition to the existing criteria, seniors can apply for a travel card if they are eligible for the Age Pension and receiving either a Disability Support Pension or Carer Payment from Services Australia. Applications for the 2022 NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card are open now, and will close on 30 November. Eligible participants will also be able to apply for a 2023 Regional Seniors Travel Card in early 2023, meaning more ongoing financial support for essential travel costs. The 2022 cards are contactless, making payments safer and easier for card holders, and are made from 85.5% recycled plastic. With the latest COVID-19 health advice, seniors are strongly advised to apply online or call 13 77 88 rather than visit a service centre. More information can be found at service.nsw.gov.au/regionalseniorstravel Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/73bbb3a9-d730-49a3-8e8d-d88285c6faa8.png/r0_24_1030_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg