A CHANGING of the guard has taken place at Leeton United, with not one, but two new faces taking the helm of the club's first grade side. Ross Morgan and Rhys Jones will co-coach the Pascoe Cup team to what they hope will be more premiership glory in 2022. Leeton United's season was halted last year to the COVID lockdown, meaning it remains the holder of the cup after its drought-breaking grand final win in October, 2020. Both Jones and Morgan hold plenty of experience. Jones has coached the club's reserve grade side for the past two seasons and has previously been the head coach at West Griffith. He was also the 2021 club person of the year for United. Morgan is from Griffith and has previously coached at all levels from junior to seniors, as well as a stint at Wagga Wanderers. His experience is something Leeton United will benefit from hugely. IN OTHER NEWS: The club will kick off its pre-season training on February 3, with all new and returning players encouraged to attend. "I think our biggest goal will be to continue where (former coach) Frank Alampi left off," Jones said. "He's done a fantastic job over the last few seasons, he's made the club really competitive and implemented a really good structure with the first grade side. It's great for Ross and myself, we don't have to go in and change too much. "Hopefully we can challenge and win the competition." Alampi decided at the end of 2021 that he would not return to the coaching role, but said it was an experience he would cherish and remember for many years to come. Morgan was looking forward to cracking on with the job at hand this season. "It's good to be back coaching a senior side this year ... obviously finals is our goal," he said. "I think if we can continue what Frank has built, we'll be looking good. "We'll get a better idea of our squad once pre-season starts. "We're hoping some more local players get back involved with the club. "That's key to creating a good atmosphere within the team." When pre-season does start, Morgan said the focus to start with would be on a combination of fitness and honing the basic skills of the game.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/c1dc1deb-2f39-4e71-a513-8e384d3b9199.JPG/r0_46_640_408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg