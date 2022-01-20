news, local-news, rice, sunrice, agriculture, horticulture, griffith, riverina, murrumbidgee irrigation area, update

Frosty temperatures at the beginning of the growing season and excessive rain in in the middle may have caused extra headaches from rice growers, but this years crop is still expected to come out on top. President and Non Executive Member Director of the Ricegrowers Association of Australia Rob Massina says this years crop has the potential to be the biggest, best and healthiest in the past five years. "It really is shaping up to be a good growing season for our rice farmers," Mr Massina said. "If the conditions remain dry we are due for the biggest harvest in the past five years." Peter Randall from Randalls Organics in Murrami sells his organic rice to a slieu of top restaurants along Australia's East Coast from the Sydney Opera House to Bondi Icebergs and said that he was looking forward to making a 'comeback' following years of drought and COVID shutting down many of his top customers. "We had a very cold start to our growing season in October and November which not only slowed our rice growth but favoured the weeds," Mr Randall said. "So we don't have a perfect crop, with increased infestations of weeds bought on by the cold then maintained by all the rain we have received but we are hopeful it will still be good quality rice. "Customers are already lining up to buy it." IN OTHER NEWS: According to Mr Randall, rice growers in the region were facing a growing season with unlikely conditions. "We aren't use to such high amounts of rain in the summer period, we faced immense drought for a number of years so all the summer rainfall has seen weeds grow quicker and stronger," Mr Randall said. "It has been a challenge and very tricky for us to control our weeds organically." According to Mr Massina, now was a critical time for growers and whilst the juncture comes with worry, it couldn't come at a better time. "Whilst we had a very worrying start to the season with such cool temperatures the next three to four weeks are critical for our growers and the conditions just couldn't be better," Mr Massina said. "Hopefully come harvest time the conditions remain dry. "The rain has also been a bonus as it means irrigation water use will be down which is a positive for all rice producers."

