ALMOST 30 years ago Leeton's Jeff and Megan Moon set out to establish a business in town that many now know and love. The pair have been the owners of Leeton Hire for almost three decades and are looking forward to their upcoming retirement. However, what they really need to is someone to buy the business they have carefully crafted and built up over this time. Despite the challenges of the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs Moon said hire equipment continued to be in high demand. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've been open seven days a week for 28 years, providing the right equipment and the right advice for anyone looking to build, renovate, landscape or plan a party," she said. According to Mr Moon, business is booming, but he is now ready to slow down and spend more time fishing. "We've helped thousands of locals plan weddings, birthdays and special occasions, but we're really looking forward to our own retirement party now," he said. Leeton Hire's regular customers include local and visiting trades, the construction, manufacturing, agricultural and events industries, as well as government institutions. This makes shutting the doors an unappealing prospect for the couple. "We'd much prefer to hand the business over to new owners rather than shutting the doors as this would leave the town without a local hiring option," Mrs Moon said. "The closest hire businesses are in Griffith or Wagga, which would make things really difficult for our customers who need access to specialist equipment for their work and their events." The pair remain optimistic about Leeton Hire continuing to serve the Leeton shire community after they retire. "We're proud of the business we've built and the ways we've been able to support the community over the years," Mrs Moon said. "We look forward to handing over the reins to a new owner so our customers can access the equipment they need for years to come." Interested buyers wanting to find out more information can contact Mr and Mrs Moon or head in store to Leeton Hire, which is located on Acacia Avenue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/2e3a68c8-5fe8-41fb-b9ed-d458058760f4.JPG/r149_78_4032_2272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg