LEETON'S businesses are keeping the faith when it comes to facing more tough times and challenges. Even in "normal" circumstances, owning and operating a business is no easy feat. Throw in a global pandemic, staff shortages and stock being unavailable, and it's even more difficult. However, the shire's businesses are trying to keep a positive mindset and remain hopeful the community will continue to support them wherever possible. Garry Lanham from Lanhams Motor Group said his business was continuing to see a shortage of vehicles, which was something happening right across the country. "In saying that, our trade has been alright," he said. "Our mechanics and servicing side is going really well, so that's good. In terms of getting the new cars in, people are having to wait a really long time. Most of them are happy to wait and understand what the situation is. But we're definitely not doing the volume we would normally do." IN OTHER NEWS: Janet Pete from SportsPower in Leeton said her business was yet to be affected by staff shortages due to COVID and isolation, but was realistic that the situation could change quickly. She said the best thing residents could do right now was shop local and support businesses. "We did have a good Christmas trade ... each day is different at the moment, there's busy days and quiet days," Mrs Pete said. "Everyone is doing their best with everything that is going on. We're having some supply issues, but we're getting through." Leah Smith from The Mugshot Cafe said she had been busy as she was open throughout the festive season. She also opened the cafe mid-lockdown, which she said had helped in learning how to deal with whatever curveball comes next. "We have been going along well ... we've been trying to stock up on items where we can and also there's been other businesses in town who have helped us out when we've been low, so that's been really great," she said. "It's important I think for everyone to stick together." With businesses doing their best to cope during continued changing conditions, spending money in town has never been more important when it comes to keeping the town's economy ticking over. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/ce993dfb-b2ed-417f-bcaf-e9c053109b28.png/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg