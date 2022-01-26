news, local-news, noel hicks, order of australia, australia day, awards, member, parliament

Noel Hicks has been inducted into the Order of Australia, recognising a lifetime of achievement and work in Federal politics, as well as his dedicated work in the Riverina. Mr Hicks, who worked as the Federal member for Riverina from 1980 to 1998, has been involved in a huge amount of committees, groups and projects aimed at improving quality of life across the Murrumbidgee and the Riverina. He'll be recognised for "significant service to the Parliament of Australia, and to the community of the Riverina" with his induction into the Order of Australia. He's chaired the Murrumbidgee General Practice Network Board, has been the president of Griffith's Rotary Club, was Mayor of Broken Hill between 1974 and 1977 and has been chairing the advisory board of the Palliative Care Outcomes Collaboration. With such a laundry list of accomplishments, Mr Hicks said he didn't know who nominated him, but he was grateful to them. He was quick to say that he was accepting the honour on behalf of not just himself, but all involved with his projects. "I'm deeply honoured. I do want to thank the nominators, I know how much work is involved in it," he explained. "I got the letter saying I was nominated, it came totally out of the blue. For a bit, I wasn't sure whether I should accept it but I thought that what it does is honour those I've been involved with. I've met a lot of wonderful people." He added that while he would definitely be asking those close to him for who nominated him, he wasn't expecting to find out. He emphasised that he didn't do the work for any sort of recognition, rather that it simply needed to be done. "I'm always looking for something new ... You just go about doing your duty, there's so much to be done. There's still a lot more to be done." He had a large list of people to thank, beginning with his wife Annie Hicks. Mrs Hicks was a bit less modest about his achievements. "I'm very proud. He's always thinking about the community, even just picking up rubbish around the area," she said. He also added his aunt and uncle Dick and Edie Algate, who fostered him as a 15 year old and who he attributes many of his personal values too. His grandmother Nell Hardy was also credited. READ MORE: He ended his list with his younger brother and sister, Trevor and Marie Hicks. Both have passed away, but he was confident they would be pleased. "They'd be thrilled." Not to forget anyone, he reiterated his gratitude towards all those he's worked with in the past on his array of community projects and work. "It's the ones you're associated with that make it possible," he said. Mr Hicks AM was also excited to share the news with his extended family, including his children Tony, Alison, Drew and Simon and their partners, as well as his 14 grandkids and 3 great-grandchildren. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/f1705cef-08f6-4f09-9433-84e2179bae03.jpeg/r8_282_3017_1982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg