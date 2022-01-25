news, local-news,

BUDDING artists have been given the chance to sink fully into their creative talents during the school holidays. A youth art drawing workshop was held by Leeton shire artist Dorothy Roddy with the assistance of creative Leonie Napier over six days during the school holidays. Finishing on Thursday, the workshop was made possible through artinoils.com.au, Creative Connection Riverina, as well as grant funding from the NSW government's Department of Regional NSW. Leeton Shire Council also assisted in applying for the grant funding to make the workshops possible. The first three days focused on "learn to see", while the final three were all about learning to draw portraits. It was a first for the young participants, as well as Ms Roddy as the leader of the events. IN OTHER NEWS: "The kids have really introduced it ... we're also having a mini exhibition (on Thursday) for their parents on the final day," she said. "They have learned all different concepts of how to see what they want to draw. "Not about how to draw say an animal necessarily, but how to see that animal and get it onto the paper. "We've also been doing portraits and they've just loved it. It's been a real pleasure to have them here." The workshops were held at the Yanco Agricultural Institute's dining hall, which meant there was plenty of space for the young artists to set up a desk and easel and let the magic happen. The workshops as part of the summer school holidays hopefully won't be the last of their kind. Planning is already in the works to not just hold more, but also collaborate with many different artists, creators and organisations to host all kinds of different workshops and events in a bid to consistently engage young people in this space. Council's Ken Dachi, who was responsible for helping apply for and obtain the grant funding for these workshops, said the idea was to now see what could come next to ensure young people have somewhere to express all sorts of creative abilities. "We're trying to use this as a blueprint to see where we can reinvest and use this as a broader program ... we want to engage kids, but go right up in the ages ... the arts is for everyone," he said. "If that opportunity can be granted to everyone across Leeton, that would be fantastic. "We want to create a movement." Ms Roddy was hopeful the workshop participants would use the skills they've learned in whatever capacity they see fit. "You don't have to be a professional to sit and draw ... it's great if you have a real interest in it and want to do something serious with your skills, but if not it's also just a great tool to have for yourself and your mental health," she said. "It can be relaxing and a great escape from life's pressures."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/2b465212-d47b-4436-9d8d-199efa5d2de5.JPG/r0_454_4032_2732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg