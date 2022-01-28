news, local-news,

AUSTRALIA'S largest gathering of harnessed draught animals, which happens right on the doorstep of the MIA, has received a much-needing cash injection. The Barellan Good Old Days Festival is set to return this year after a two-year absence as a result of the pandemic and, in more good news, the organising committee has been successful in receiving close to $57,000 in funding from the NSW government. The money comes courtesy of the Regional Events Acceleration Fund and will assist organisers in putting on a show to remember for residents and visitors come the October long weekend. The weekend recreates Australia's pioneer heritage complete with farming activities and a Furphy Festival. IN OTHER NEWS: Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, said the weekend would feature a range of fun activities, including live music, market stalls, sheaf tossing, camel races, cow milking, butter churning, a grand parade and a camp oven dinner under the stars. "Visitors can journey back in time and enjoy poetry, a bush breakfast, scones made in a wood-fired oven, and enjoy a taste of Barellan's own locally made beer that is brewed using locally grown barley," he said. Member for Cootamundra, which encompasses the Barellan area, Steph Cooke, said while it was disappointing to cancel the last two events due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year it would be back with a bang. "This event is really going to have it all, bringing together Clydesdales draught horses, bullocks, camels, donkeys, mules and goats in the one place to showcase farming practices from 150 years ago," Ms Cooke said. "The NSW government's $56,835 contribution will help ensure this event comes back bigger and better than ever." Barellan Good Old Days Committee secretary Fiona Kibble said the funding was crucial to expanding the event to cater to a larger crowd and encourage people to extend their length of stay in the area. "The NSW government's injection has enabled us to create a pop-up glamping area for campers that will accommodate more people and encourage overnight visitation, injecting more money into the local economy," she said. To find out more about the weekend visit https://www.facebook.com/Barellan-Working-Clydesdales-The-Good-Old-Days-Weekend-388049584655771. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/7b058833-a7eb-4d6e-bc83-eadb82b26cf4.jpg/r0_169_810_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg