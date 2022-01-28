news, local-news,

LEETON staff from SunRice, CopRice and Australian Grain Storage (AGS) will be taking drastic action next week. Staff from Leeton will be among others from Deniliquin, Coleambally and towns in Victoria to go on strike on February 1 and 2. The employees are calling for better working conditions, as well as fighting for secure regional jobs amid the continuing pandemic and its associated challenges related to the food supply chain. Tom Czech from the United Workers Union, Food and Beverage said the strike action hadn't arisen suddenly. "United Workers Union members have been bargaining at the table for eight months in good faith, but will not stand for an agreement that rips away conditions," he said. "These essential food workers are publicly calling on the company to provide a fair wage increase and to back off their agenda to cut conditions. IN OTHER NEWS: "Workers are deeply concerned to see SunRice attempt to remove important conditions. "(These include) removing leave from the agreement for volunteer firefighters and domestic violence victims, as well as time to donate blood. "Here we have a heartless corporation neglecting their workers and their communities by stripping workers of guaranteed time to contribute and play these vital roles - essentially workers are being asked to fund their own pay rise with the company's proposed cuts to conditions that will have ramifications through the regions." Staff from SunRice, CopRice and AGS in Leeton and Deniliquin will all strike, as well as those from CopRice branches in Coleambally, Cobden, Tongala and Wangaratta. Mr Czech said strong communities can only survive when there is secure work and fair pay for jobs. "Casual workers working shift work at SunRice are, in some circumstances, paid less than they would earn if they were engaged under the modern award," he said. "This is disgusting and members across SunRice are calling for the company to pay workers at least the wages they would receive under the award. "Through the pandemic, workers have been expected to do countless overtime to cover for staffing shortages and to process bumper harvests. "As essential workers, they have kept supermarket shelves stocked with staple goods for communities around the country."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/78b571a3-dfa0-4d40-a23a-1a2d23dcefe4.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg