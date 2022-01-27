news, local-news,

WEEKS out from her NRLW debut, Leeton's Tess Staines has taken out the shire's sportsperson of the year honour. She was joined by Solomon Liu, who was named Leeton's junior sportsperson of the year during the shire's Australia Day celebrations on Wednesday. While absent from the awards having moved to Sydney to follow her NRLW dream, Staines said the award meant plenty. "It means a lot ... everyone in Leeton has always supported me in so many different ways," she said. "I wouldn't be where I am without that support." Staines, 20, started pre-season training this month for the inaugural NRLW season with the Parramatta Eels, saying while it was tough, the experience was one she was enjoying. Last year was a big one for Staines, playing both rugby union and rugby league at various representative levels. At such a young age, Staines still has plenty ahead of her with her sporting endeavours, but for the moment she is just taking life as it comes. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile for Solomon, who is just about to start high school, he picked up the accolade for his efforts on the basketball court. "Basketball is definitely my favourite sport ... I've done lots of other things, but it's the best," he said. "I'd love to do it professionally one day. (This award) is pretty cool."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5fcc2fd4-b021-4753-a2d1-cf6524dc96a8.png/r2_3_1197_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg