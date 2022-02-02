news, business,

LEETON'S Anandjeet (Anna) Kaur is about to realise a lifelong dream when she opens her new business. On February 14, Riverina Veggie will open its doors in Pine Avenue with the aim of providing affordable and fresh fruit and vegetables for all residents. Anna is a mother-of-two and has two university degrees, including one in nursing. She works at Leeton District Hospital, as well as assisting in operating the family farm. This enterprise adopts a biodynamic farming system producing high-quality, organically-certified vegetables, a citrus orchard and grape vineyard. The fruit and vegetables for the business will be sourced from a number of locations, with Anna encouraging growers interested in having their wares on her shelf to get in touch or drop by the store. "We've had a lot of interest from the community ... I think everyone loves to see a new business opening," Anna said. IN OTHER NEWS: "This is actually my dream since I was 17. My background is my family was in farming, a dairy farm in New Zealand. "I always wanted to do something for the community. In nursing, I see a lot of vulnerable people and people with a disability, so I've always wanted to do something for them. "I hope providing a business like this can help with that." With that in mind, Anna will be offering personalised service for residents in the community with a disability, by having a free delivery service between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm Monday to Friday. The store itself will be home to fruit and vegetables of top quality depending on what is in season, some will be organic, there will be juicing machine on hand to make fresh juice while in the shop, as well as free brewed coffee. An Indian and Asian grocery will be part of the store, as well as a small dairy section. "It's so important for people to have access to affordable healthy food, that's my aim," Anna said. Anna thanked those who have helped to make the store's upcoming opening possible, including the tradespeople who have completed extensive renovation work and Gino Amato from Amato Real Estate for assisting in finding the location. "I just want to give back to the community ... I'm really grateful for the support I have had already," Anna said. "I've gained so much from Leeton over the years. I love it here. "This town has given me so much. It's nice to be able to follow my dream here." Riverina Veggie will open on February 14. Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6.30pm and Sunday 9am to 3pm. To read more about the story and vision behind the business, visit https://riverinaveggie.com.au/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/c4d7598a-534a-4bdb-8285-2451e0b1ef52.JPG/r0_477_4032_2755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg