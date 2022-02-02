news, local-news,

THE sky is the limit for the shire's high achievers following the release of Higher School Certificate marks in recent weeks. After a long schooling career, including two senior years of high school marred by COVID disruptions, the students who graduated at the end of 2021 finally received their HSC marks and ATAR score recently. Among those to excel from St Francis College was Elizabeth Smith with an ATAR of 95.1, Jay Tang 95.05, Georgia Robinson 94.75 and Maria Tynan 93. Elizabeth's result makes her the dux of her class, with her eyes already on the future. "I've been accepted into aerospace engineering in Newcastle, that was my top preference," Elizabeth said. "I've always liked space and had an interest in it. I'm a little bit nervous to go to uni, but I have family up there. I'm excited for it. My parents were pretty proud. I think mum was more excited than me." Maria said she had been hopeful of receiving a score about 90, so to achieve this goal was something she was proud of. "As well as doing my HSC, I was also doing a diploma level piano program," she said. "During HSC studying, I had piano scholarships to prepare for. It was very hectic, so I'm happy with my results. "I'm doing a Diploma of Music in Wagga this year. After that I can either graduate and go to university where I've been accepted into a Bachelor of Arts course and a Bachelor of International Relations in Sydney. Or I can transfer to Sydney or Queensland conservatoriums of music and continue my music studies there, which is what I'm leaning towards at the moment." St Francis College students received 26 mentions on the state-wide merit list for band six individual subject scores over 90. Ninety-nine band five scores over 80 were also recorded. For Georgia, her results came as a complete surprise. "I was pretty shocked," she said. "I wasn't expecting those results, but I also wasn't stressing because I had gotten into the course I wanted, which is exercise physiology. I'll go to the University of Brisbane for that. I might also end up going into physiotherapy." Jay said he was pleased with his result and will soon be heading off to university to study physiotherapy. IN OTHER NEWS: "My first reaction was surprise, I wasn't expecting it," he said. "I'm going to University of Sydney for physiotherapy. It's want I want to do." Meanwhile, Leeton High School students were also among the success stories of 2021. Principal Meagan Crelley said all students should be proud of their efforts. "We are very proud of all our HSC students for the work they have put in over many years of study," she said. "This group has endured two years of disruption to their learning and have done a remarkable job. "It is a relief this group can now finally reap the rewards that they have earned. "A huge thank you also goes to our teachers who have tirelessly nurtured our HSC students and to all parents and carers for all their support. Congratulations to all students, especially our distinguished achievers who earned themselves a band six across different subjects. "It is very rewarding to see the number of students achieving in the top two HSC bands growing each year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/fc78170a-087a-4744-bfc4-d5945ce9077e.JPG/r0_31_4032_2309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg