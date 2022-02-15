news, local-news,

THE Leeton parkrun has had a big start to the year. Last month it was awarded the 2022 event of the year honour at Leeton's Australia Day awards, with the committee thanking the community for its support as a result. "The free, non-competitive five kilometre walk, jog, run has been great for the community," Leeton parkrun committee member Andrew Watson. "Starting and finishing at the skate park 8 am on every Saturday of the year. "It is timed so you can check your progress over time and it's safe by being on a course that doesn't cross roads." The event is supported by volunteers who also participate in the event when they aren't giving up their time to make things run smoothly. parkrun Australia has also played a part in ensuring the Leeton event was able to get off the ground, as well as the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network and Leeton Shire Council. Renee Paton, Tracey Morris, Clare Vant and Watson also played a big role in pulling togther the funding required during hard times due to the pandemic. "Finding a course that didn't cross roads was also certainly a challenge," Watson said. "Our one-year anniversary will be April. IN OTHER NEWS: "We have had 1095 finishes by 325 finishers with the event made possible by 85 fantastic volunteers. "You can see results each week plus all the valuable volunteers each week at our website." parkrun doesn't miss a bit around the world or in Leeton, with events still going ahead on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. In Leeton there were visitors taking part from Melbourne, Canberra, Wagga and Griffith on these dates. Residents can turn up on any or every Saturday of their choosing to take part or volunteer. Each parkrun is followed by plenty of chats and coffee. parkrun Australia also recently featured Leeton in a blog. It can be found at http://parkrun.me/i64nh. To register visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/register/ and for more information about the Leeton event head to https://www.parkrun.com.au/leetonsportandrecreationprecinct/.

