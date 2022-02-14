news, local-news,

FORMER Leeton resident Terry Tyrrell is no stranger to hitting the road on his bike. With that in mind and, for other deeply personal reasons, Mr Tyrrell has decided to take the plunge and compete in the 2022 Tour de Cure Signature Tour. The charity ride starts in Geelong and finishes in Canberra nine days later, covering some 1315kms on the bike. The Tour de Cure raises vital funds to support the researchers, surgeons and clinicians who dedicate their lives to finding a cure for cancer. "It's a cause close to my heart, my mum passed away 30-odd years ago from breast cancer and my dad died just over 12 months ago from bowel and lung cancer," Mr Tyrrell said. IN OTHER NEWS: "My brother also battled bowel cancer about 10 years ago. I've had numerous friends, clients, family, colleagues who have either had cancer or lost loved ones to cancer. "I've been thinking about taking part in the Tour de Cure for a while now, but I actually signed up for this year's event on the anniversary of my dad's passing in December. "The other reason is part of the ride comes through the Riverina, so it seemed like a bit of a sign." Mr Tyrrell was born and raised in Leeton. He spent Christmas and all of January back in his home town. Based in Sydney, he has been putting in the hard yards when it comes to training for the Tour de Cure. Mr Tyrrell said he wasn't too nervous about the gruelling ride, but knows it will be a challenge. However, he has already met up with other members of the ride and said the camaraderie between the group was second-to-none and would definitely go a long way into ensuring everyone crosses the finish line. The nine-day ride is 1315km with 10,725m of elevation: Residents who would like to donate to the cause through Mr Tyrrell's fundraising can do so at https://tourdecure.grassrootz.com/signature-tour-2022/terry-tyrrell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/dc762c76-2c97-412b-88a4-ec2dca3ae6f5.png/r0_56_1714_1024_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg