sport, local-sport,

THE O'Callaghan name is a staple from within the out of bounds fences of the Leeton Golf Club with no less than five or six competing on a weekly basis all under the watchful eye of "Uncle Anthony" on Facebook and Kieren who really was the glue that used to keep the Crowaholics together. Along side the two just mentioned you also have Rob, Owen, Maggie, Lisa and Adam, but none were worthy of a wrap last week in the Twilight golf summer long tournament. The wrap this week goes to Grant O'Callaghan, a new player in his first season of Twilight with team "We Like Big Putts" after he scorched the course with a nett 30 to take the player of the week title. IN OTHER NEWS: Also, worthy of her second mention in a fortnight is Bronwyn Cherry, who is certainly the most improved player on the course this year. Other players worthy of a mention included Vince Campisi 31, Alec Tait, John Howe, Nathan Carn 32, Michael Garlick, John Shutte and Hayden Philp 33 with a host of players on 34. Important to note both Howe and Carn were one under par 35 off the bat for their nett 32s. The ball cut off stayed on 35. The 2022 semi and grand final will be held on April 3. Tour four sides in each division Division one: FADE AWAYS, WHYMEES, BALLS DEEP, PAR THEN BAR. Division two: THE HANDICAPPED, SUPERWASH M8S, FLINTSTONES, SWIG N SWING. Division three: LUFC DROP BEARS, BRADMANS, BALD EAGLES, ACME ACES Division four: LARRYS MATES, AFL, STINGRAYS, TIN SHED RATTLERS. Player of the year race 1 TROY EVANS 36.31 T2 MARK LEHMAN 36.38 T2 BRENT LISTER 36.38 T4 KYLE PETE 36.56 T4 DAN MCKENZIE 36.56 T4 JOHN HOWE 36.56 T7 SIMON WATSON 36.63 T7 TYLER O'CONNELL 36.63 T9 AIMEE SPOWART 36.69 T9 FRANK MILLEMAGGI 36.69 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/00d4d77a-f6ad-4d48-9a44-e2afe983403d.jpg/r0_18_2065_1185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg