news, local-news,

IN A coup for Leeton, a national group has decided the town is the perfect location for it to host its annual gathering. The Early Ford V8 national event will be held in Leeton on October 14 to 16, with vehicles and their owners coming from across the country to participate. It's a win for the shire's economy, tourism providers and accommodation services as members are expected to stay not just for the event but in the lead up and days that follow. Organisers were in Leeton recently to scope out the town and to pick out locations for events that will be part of the festivities. One of those was Tanya Chalker-Holz, who was the main driver in having Leeton considered for the event after visiting in 2019 during the Australian Art Deco Festival. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are anticipating about 100 cars taking part, which would mean around 200 people coming to Leeton," she said. "I had always known Leeton, but I was so surprised when I came for the festival how much the town got behind that event and how alive the place was. "These vehicles are all from that art deco area, so what a perfect place for us to hold our national event." As part of the schedule over the three days members will take part in day trips to various locations, a show and shine will be held, a gala presentation dinner for award winners and a large rally on the road. Residents are welcome to be part of the show and shine, with vehicles of all eras encouraged to take part. Trucks, machinery, bikes and more can all participate. "Our visitors and cars will be out and about ... we will incorporate things like the Murrumbidgee River, the Whitton Malt House, wineries," Mrs Chalker-Holz said. "Part of the event is showcasing the area with the idea of people not just enjoying their time, but coming back again one day. There's some excellent and top-quality vehicles coming. Many have won awards in the past. "Many will also be coming in July for the art deco festival again this year. We're excited to bring people to Leeton, to show off this area and help the town's economy as well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/76b8e79b-d30c-408b-8789-49e4ab151f34.JPG/r6_233_4018_2500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg