WARM and humid weather had little effect on the 28 keen bowlers who graced the Leeton Soldiers bowling green on February 17 for the club's weekly social bowls day. The saying "expect the unexpected" was proven to be correct in a devastating fashion in the clash of the Greg Bowyer and John Leech skipped sides. Playing on rink 11 instead of his beloved TV rink, Bowyer's second, club veteran Dennis Dean, was a class above the rest in his side's 24-4 whitewash. Bowyer, Dean and Glen Neyland won 14 of the 18 ends played and were far superior in their much-anticipated clash with Leech, Neil Ditton and Tony Wood. By far the most compelling game of the day was a pairs match on rink nine. IN OTHER NEWS: Racing to an 18-6 lead after 12 ends, Magpie duo John Breed and Rob O'Callaghan survived a courageous comeback from Rob Graham and Bill Mitchell, who gained five shots on the 19th end to hit the front. However they were unable to maintain their momentum finally going down 24-21. Other winners on the day were sides skipped by Greg Caffery, Len Eason and Larry Harrison. Contributors to the club's coffers for their wrong biases were Mick and Max McAliece. Talented sportsman Terry Dale, proved he's no slouch on the bowling green by providing the only resting toucher for the day. The club's blue ribbon event, the major championship singles, will commence on March 12 with nominations required by March 8. The next playing of the clubs handicap consistency singles will be held on March 1, with names to be in by February 27. If you're looking to do something on Saturday morning, other than mowing the lawns, then head to the Soldiers for a game of social bowls, hostilities kick off at 9.30am with names required by 9am. All new players welcome.

