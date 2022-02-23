news, local-news,

A VETERAN of the Australian literary world will be in Leeton next week for a series of events. Les Wicks, who has had his poetry published in 35 countries and in 15 languages, will be in Leeton on March 2 and 3. On March 2, in conversation with the Leeton Writers' Collective, he will be part of a gala poetry reading and open mic night at the Riverina Writing House in Kurrajong Avenue from 6.30pm. Cost is $20 per person. IN OTHER NEWS: Then, the following day Mr Wicks will host two writing workshops from 9am to noon and 6pm to 9pm, also at the Riverina Writing House. These workshops are $50 per person, $30 for under 18s and free for First Nations residents. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3opw5mP. Mr Wicks has performed widely in Australia and internationally. He has been published and broadcast in over 400 different channels, magazines, anthologies and newspapers. He conducts workshops around Australia and has edited various projects over the decades. The latest being a Guide to Sydney Crime (2022). Mr Wicks runs Meuse Press, which focuses on outreach projects like poetry on buses and poetry published on the surface of a river. His 15th book of poetry is Time Taken - New & Selected (Puncher & Wattman, 2022). The poet's visit to Leeton has been made possible by the Riverina Writing House and Western Riverina Arts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

