news, local-news,

MUSIC, dancing and singing - three things everyone took for granted pre-pandemic are back - making it the perfect time for a new event in Leeton. Jammin' in the Park will be held on March 5 in Mountford Park and is specifically aimed at the shire's young people in terms of those taking to the stage. The call is now out for musicians, singers and those in between who would like to participate. "We're still prospecting and hoping the young people of Leeton shire come on board," Leeton Shire Council's Ken Dachi said. The aim is for young people aged between 12 and 24 to grab the chance to perform on stage in front of an audience, something they haven't necessarily been able to do a lot of during the COVID-19 pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: Dorothy Rodd is helping to organise Jammin' in the Park and was hopeful there would be plenty of interest on the day. "We want those who have a backyard bands or they are 'closet singers' ... we are offering them a stage to perform on, a ready-made audience and a proper sound system for them to use," she said. "They can invite all of their friends and family to watch. "It's a safe, free environment for them to come out and play their own music." Organisers will also have people their on the day to provide small tutoring and learning experiences as part of the event. As an example, those interested in sound and lighting will be able to ask questions from a Leeton expert on this matter. Dance groups will also be part of the day, with schools encouraged to have as many of their students take part as possible. The event has been made possible by funding from the NSW government through the Department of Regional NSW, council, Creative Connection Riverina and Access All Areas Professional Audiovisual. It is the last in a series of events that have been held throughout the summer aimed at getting creativity flowing among the shire's youth. These have included art and writing workshops. Organisers hope to see them continue in the future as a way to build on the arts scene and its various genres in Leeton shire. Jammin' in the Park will be held on March 5 from noon to 4pm in Mountford Park. While performances are limited to those aged between 12 and 24, the event is for audience members of all ages to enjoy. Picnic rugs and a snack or two are all welcome to be packed to soak up the atmosphere on the day. For more information and to access your free ticket for the event, visit https://events.humanitix.com/jamming-in-the-park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/08705c07-4ce6-49b9-8371-b82d347d3048.JPG/r0_88_4032_2366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg