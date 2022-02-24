news, local-news,

LEETON shire's Ambassador Quest entrants have been ramping up their fundraising efforts as the countdown to the SunRice Festival begins. One of those was Katelyn Mills, who held a hugely-popular show and shine on the weekend. Vehicles of all makes, models, colours, shapes, sizes and age all turned out for the event. Prizes were awarded on the day and there was plenty for everyone to do, even for those who weren't that interested in the stunning array of vehicles. Miss Mills was thrilled the event was so well supported by Leeton shire residents and visitors alike. Her next event is Bingo in the Beer Garden at the Wade Hotel this Sunday from 3pm. Fellow entrant Sophie Litchfield is also keeping busy with fundraising events. This Saturday she will host a 100 Club event at the Leeton and District Bowling Club, with big cash prizes on offer. IN OTHER NEWS: Drinks and nibbles will be available, with festivities getting underway from 7pm. Miss Litchfield will follow this up with a poker run on March 12. Jemma Leeson, who is also taking part in the quest, has plenty of activities and events up her sleeve as well. These include a high tea afternoon on March 5 at the Leeton Showgrounds, picnic trivia on March 20 and a ladies luncheon in April. Keep up-to-date with each entrant's activities by following them on Facebook or by clicking their names here: Jemma Leeson, Katelyn Mills and Sophie Litchfield.

