THE Leeton Senior Citizens Group is in dire need of new members. While new faces are required, it's more about enjoying the monthly functions, rather than being given a job to do to keep the organisation running. On the last Friday of the month the group holds and morning tea and get together that typically features a guest speaker (every second month) and, of course, delicious food. There is also usually an outing once a month, a Christmas party every year and the chance to get to make new friends or catch up with old ones. Group chairwoman Helen Symes said she had been trying to spread the word about the organisation through Leeton Connect, as well as by writing letters to various other services entities in town such as the Leeton Men's Shed. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're down to three members - myself, Beth Roberts and Elaine Bush," Mrs Symes said. "We would love to see some new faces come along. It's for men and women in the community. "The idea is to have a place where people can connect in a social setting, hear from our guest speaker every second month and just enjoy some time together. "Our guest speakers are always very informative. We've had some really great ones over the years." The next get together is tomorrow, February 25 at 10am in the CWA Hall at the Leeton Multipurpose Centre in Wade Avenue. All it costs to attend is a gold coin donation, with names recorded for insurance purposes. Mrs Symes has been involved with the group for many years and said she enjoyed the social component the most. "It's great to catch up with people, the social aspect," she said. "Some people haven't seen anyone in a while, so these sorts of events are good to come along too for so many reasons. "We're a casual group, we just need some more people to come along so we can get back on track again." If you would like more information about the group, pop by to tomorrow's event or contact Mrs Symes on 0419 430 549 or helensymes15@gmail.com.

